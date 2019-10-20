Sweet Spring

Yesterday morning we walked from our home to our local plant nursery. We’d just left the plant nursery when we spotted a cosy scene complete with very content feline. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The Contented Cat

We spotted the cat sitting in the dappled shade under the elm tree.

The yellow blossom to the far left is our native kowhai tree (Sophora sp.)

First two photos by Nigel.   Click on any photo to enlarge

The image below is heavily cropped from the one and only photo I took.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Sweet Spring

Add yours

    1. The cat was soaking up the warmth and looking happy but also a bit nervous of us – we couldn’t go closer or it would’ve taken off ‘like a scalded cat’ 🙂

      Like

      Reply

