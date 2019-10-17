Blossom Magic

We returned to Maple Glen on Sunday, a week after our previous visit because I’d noted from a facebook post that the bluebells were due to peak. The effort paid off as the bluebells were gorgeous and the cherry blossom was still in good form.

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Visited 13 Oct 2019.

The Magnificent Cherry Blossom Walk at Maple Glen

The very tall trees are Australian, gum trees or eucalypts. They drop bark so you’ll see long bits of bark hanging from the cherry branches in close-up photos.

Horizontal photos are 900-pixels wide, click on any of them to enlarge.

The first two photos, and the last two, were taken by Nigel, the others by me.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements