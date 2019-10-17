Blossom Magic

We returned to Maple Glen on Sunday, a week after our previous visit because I’d noted from a facebook post that the bluebells were due to peak. The effort paid off as the bluebells were gorgeous and the cherry blossom was still in good form.
Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Visited 13 Oct 2019.
The Magnificent Cherry Blossom Walk at Maple Glen
The very tall trees are Australian, gum trees or eucalypts. They drop bark so you’ll see long bits of bark hanging from the cherry branches in close-up photos.
The first two photos, and the last two, were taken by Nigel, the others by me.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Spring blossoms falling to the ground are my favorite kind of “snowfall”. 🙂 What a lovely park to while away some time and enjoy the beauty and the scent of spring.
We feel really fortunate living close to Maple Glen! Fallen blossom is like snow, your comment reminds me of the garden plant called snow-in-summer that gets absolutely smothered in white flowers – such a great name 🙂
Haven’t seen bluebells like that since we saw them in England in the 70’s. How lovely.
No, we don’t know anywhere else down here that has a big expanse of bluebells.
How lovely! Spring really is the best season of all.
Great Spring this year with beautiful blossom. I wish you could pop down here for a visit, it’s a wonderful escape from the woes of the world!
I wish too 🙂
Hope you get a good autumn day. I’ll be snoozing soon 🙂
It’s a damp one today. We’ve had nothing but glaring sun for months, so we need it 🙂
Pleased for you.. it’ll be a welcome relief 🙂
It ought to be, I know, but after the first wetting, I miss the heat 🙂
Haha.. that made me smile! We’re complex creatures 🙂
Fickle 🙂
Ah yes.. that’s the word. Perfect!
🙂
