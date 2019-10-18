Pushing The Boundaries

mg_new_blossom_walk_1000w
Young Cherry Walk blooms on the far edge of Maple Glen Garden opening up a new vista in what was a farm paddock not long ago. Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. Liz 13 Oct. Click to enlarge
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: