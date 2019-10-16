Winning Words

“I’ve never floated for so long without the aid of a crane, suspension bridge, boat or pill! Next year, my debut collection will be brought to life by Hedgehog Poetry Press. This city of magic has never shone so magically like it has today…” Damien B. Donnelly

Congratulations Damien! In honour of you becoming a ‘hoglet’, here’s a hedgehog mosaic we found set into the pavement, in the grounds of the Garden Museum in London, UK. Taken by Nigel, 2010.

And I’m celebrating by sharing one of your poems, illustrated with photos taken during our overseas trips in 2010 and 2011. Photos by Nigel, edited by Liz.

Ssshh..

For a while, to dream

— a poem by Damien B. Donnelly

I of soft nights dream

above a sea of harpsichords,

where clouds are cooling caramel

and the stars set alight with the scent

of a pristine perfume deemed delectable.

I of soft nights dream

neath a curve of cloistered courtyards,

drunk on desires dawn will deliver

as dusk dressed Diana sets to slip

my careless catastrophes far upriver.

I of soft nights dream

on a bed of chamomile seats

where leaves lean in to comfort from cold

and fine floret rays of petals white

dance around the apple scented hearts of gold.

I of soft nights dream

through this climate’s current chaos

of laughter lines beneath sweet thy smile,

of caress, kiss and chorus of choir

and the comfort that comes to call for a while.

I, of soft nights, dream…

Poem link: For a while, to dream — words by Damien B. Donnelly

Soon it’ll be time for you to cast off again. Bon Voyage from Liz and Nigel xx

Avanti !!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Coastal scene: Craster, Northumberland UK. Courtyard: Culver City, LA. Chamomile seat: Kew Gardens, London UK. Faces: York Minster. Boats: UK



