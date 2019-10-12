Green and Gold

Skunk Cabbage. Hard to have a worse name but this plant is pretty at this time of year. There’s a few of them at the edge of a pond at Maple Glen. Green leaves and, green and gold flowers. I didn’t notice a skunky smell but I’ve read it occurs when the leaves are bruised. For some of you, these would be native plants … what can you tell me about them e.g. are they a problem in any way? Do you like/not like them, and why?

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. 06 Oct 2019.

Skunk Cabbage

Pond edge with a couple of clumps of skunk cabbage in flower. Liz

mg_skunkcabbage_01

Two photos of skunk cabbage, first by Nigel and the second by Liz.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

mg_skunkcabbage_03

Pond view. The skunk cabbage are way down the far end. Liz

mg_skunkcabbage_04

Beautiful pond view and reflections taken by Nigel.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: