Skunk Cabbage. Hard to have a worse name but this plant is pretty at this time of year. There’s a few of them at the edge of a pond at Maple Glen. Green leaves and, green and gold flowers. I didn’t notice a skunky smell but I’ve read it occurs when the leaves are bruised. For some of you, these would be native plants … what can you tell me about them e.g. are they a problem in any way? Do you like/not like them, and why?

Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland, New Zealand. 06 Oct 2019.

Skunk Cabbage

Pond edge with a couple of clumps of skunk cabbage in flower. Liz

Two photos of skunk cabbage, first by Nigel and the second by Liz.

Pond view. The skunk cabbage are way down the far end. Liz

Beautiful pond view and reflections taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

