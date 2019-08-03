Fiordland, New Zealand

I recently found Samuel Bloch on Twitter – he’s been travelling in New Zealand and taking awesome photos. Samuel describes himself as a French birder and photographer. He has a WP blog Eiwawar which I follow. Today he published a particularly fine post with photos of scenery and birdlife that he encountered while travelling the Milford Road.
The first photo is of Lake Marian (3-hour walk); the second is Falls Creek (right by the highway). You’ll see mountains, rivers, waterfalls, rapids and also a selection of native birds including our Blue Duck (endemic to NZ, lives where there is fast-flowing water). He includes the Homer Tunnel and finishes at Milford Sound.
If you’re into beautiful New Zealand scenery and/or NZ birds then I’m 100% certain you’ll enjoy this post – you’re likely to want to explore his blog further!
Blog-post LINK: The Road to Milford Sound – Part II posted 03 Aug 2019
Twitter: @Eiwawar
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Blue duck photo by Samuel Bloch.
That’s a cool image, Liz. Thanks for sharing it. I went to Samuel’s blog and liked it so much that I decided to subscribe to it. (The shots of New Zealand reinforce my desire to visit your beautiful country.)
Fantastic Mike! Thanks for the comment.
Thanks for sharing, Liz, I’m happy you like my blog =)
My pleasure Samuel!
