Winter Now In Tapanui

Just reminding you northern hemisphere folks that it’s not sweltering hot everywhere in the world. I’m trying hard to ignore all the white stuff around our house that fell overnight. I love the snow up on the mountains, that’s beautiful. Not so keen on it lying all around our house! It fell overnight and we’re supposed to get more tonight 😦

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Photos of Snow from our Cottage in Tapanui

Taken this morning around 8.00am 04 Aug 2019.

From our front door looking east toward the Blue Mountains (Liz)

From our front door looking east toward the Blue Mountains (Nigel)

From our front door looking east toward the Blue Mountains (Nigel)

I opened the lounge window long enough to take this shot (Liz) – and this is a larger size so you can click on the photo to enlarge:

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements