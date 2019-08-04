Winter Now In Tapanui

Just reminding you northern hemisphere folks that it’s not sweltering hot everywhere in the world. I’m trying hard to ignore all the white stuff around our house that fell overnight. I love the snow up on the mountains, that’s beautiful. Not so keen on it lying all around our house! It fell overnight and we’re supposed to get more tonight 😦
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
Photos of Snow from our Cottage in Tapanui
Taken this morning around 8.00am 04 Aug 2019.
From our front door looking east toward the Blue Mountains (Liz)
From our front door looking east toward the Blue Mountains (Nigel)
I opened the lounge window long enough to take this shot (Liz) – and this is a larger size so you can click on the photo to enlarge:
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Looks lovely. I love snow. Great piccies.
Thanks Kay, it is pretty! I just hope it doesn’t pile up too much overnight.
Brilliant! Nice to see some southern hemisphere weather mentioned 🙂
Cool! ..literally
I spent a large piece of my life in the snow… tropics are a better choice. 😂
The sort of snow you’re used to is, I imagine, way more serious than what we’d expect in Tapanui. It’s a good balance between extremes here I think – I just don’t want more white stuff lying around!
My goodness! I’d be happy just to drop below 90F! Actually, I should cherish our 90s — since the 100s are on the way. I grew up in snow and enjoyed it, but at this point in my life I’m happy to live with hot and visit cold. Beautiful photos, though.
The snow is pretty and so far our cottage is doing a good job of protecting us from the elements. Just hoping we don’t get too much more white stuff!
It feels really weird to see snow when it’s midsummer here. Hope you don’t get much more of it – stay warm!
Fingers crossed we don’t get too much more! And.. methinks you’re well past burning the midnight oil!
Yep, I’m pretty good at burning the midnight oil these days! Especially when one of the cats has decided to come and keep me company! (DH is away on business, so I end up keeping odd hours!)
Oh.. I’m like that too when the OH is away, even without a cat for company! Often you and I end up chatting just like we’re doing now 🙂
Oh, reminds of what is to come, so I better enjoy summer here, now🙂
Make the most of summer while it lasts Louella!
I love awaking to fresh snow, Liz. Thank you for sharing your view, I feel cooler already! 🙂
Oh good 🙂
Why Ms. Liz, this is what we New Englanders call a dusting of snow! Benjamin defines a snowfall by the sufficient amount needed to build a snowman. On these hot days of August, temperatures cool enough to bring that snow here would be welcome. Beautiful photos and the promise of more snow to photograph tomorrow or is it today now?! Thank-you!
We’re still in ‘today’ which is a nice bright day at present (11.45am) but we’re supposed to get more snow this afternoon. Our land is always prone to being wet so the less snow we get lying around the better. I’m looking forward to my favourite season Spring!
As much as I love summer, and all its joyous colour, there comes a point, usually in late August, when I start to look forward to what you’re seeing today. Stay warm!
Thank you Chris. It’s amazing how bright and light it is all around our cottage with the light reflecting off the snow instead of green grass.
I totally understand that!
Beautiful photos! Still quite hot here in New York City.
If only there was a heat transfer system to allow us to share cool air with you and enjoy some of your warmth in return. I hope you can find some cool!
Thank you.
Hope you’re keeping warm and well.
So far, so good. Thanks Judith!
