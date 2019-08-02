“In the installation Once More with Feeling, Baumann has repurposed a Trivision advertising billboard, replacing the billboard signage with a series of triangular prisms. These prisms continuously rotate 120 degrees, revealing each iridescent colour as it turns. As the theatre lighting hits these prisms, a kaleidoscope of colour is created – colour that reflects and moves across the gallery space and the audience.”

— from the information provided at Dunedin Public Art Gallery

This installation is where the photos in my recent posts:

Colours | Colors and Colour Magic were taken.

All photos taken 23 July 2019 at Dunedin Public Art Gallery, New Zealand.

Once More with Feeling 2014

Trivision billboard, plexiglass, spotlight

Collection of the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Given 2018 by the artist through Starkwhite.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

