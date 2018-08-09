Ready For Spring

natural phenomena, nature (flowers), nature (plants)
beauty, botanic garden, brown, concept, environment, fallen leaves, flora, form, garden, growth, hope, invercargill, leaf, leaves, light, natural phenomena, nature, nature (flowers), nature (plants), new zealand, outdoor, park, parks and gardens, seasons, shape, southland, spring, texture, transformation, white, winter
Very sweet of you, Liz! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
You said just the right thing at just the right time! I’d been wondering what to do with this photo and as soon as you said that, I made the connection. Such fun when minds meet 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person