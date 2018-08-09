Ready For Spring

Ready For Spring. Its been a cold, wet winter here in Gore, Southland, New Zealand. At long last we see the signs of spring and on Sunday 05 Aug I saw these beautiful crocuses emerging from dead leaves while visiting the public gardens in Invercargill. The title for this post was inspired by Tanja’s comment this morning saying “I think you and Nigel are ready for spring, Liz!” – and so we are! Tanja blogs at https://tanjabrittonwriter.com/   **Click on photo to enlarge**
