Sketching, LandArt and Unicorns

This post brings some cool to those of you in the northern hemisphere who are suffering in the heat. The photos below were taken in March 2018 in the UK when temperatures were a lot more chilly. The story and photos are by Katherine Owen whom I’ve only just started following.

I just loved, Loved, LOVED her wonderful spirit of creativity and playfulness!

And so I want to share this with you and hope you enjoy it as much as I did! I’ve included most of the photos from Katherine’s original post and I’ve selected parts of her text, with permission.

From: Sketching & LandArt | March 18, 2018

Disclaimer: This post is not a reblog. For Katherine’s exact original post follow the “From” link that I’ve provided above. – Liz

** Click on ANY image below to enlarge (and view on a dark background) **

The vibrant sulphur-yellow of the Witch Hazel caught my eye against the snow as I wandered by. I could feel their excitement as I took the time to admire their colourful display.

The snow kept falling onto my sketchbook, which added to the paint effect. Sometimes, you have to go with the weather and incorporate it in your drawing. It can leave its mark from the day. I quite like that, nature getting involved.

I also discovered giant icicles on the greenhouse, which was amazing. This made me excited, to make some LandArt. Making a creation with nature which can go back to nature is very inspiring.

I couldn’t resist being a unicorn for a few moments…

before making the icicles walk up the snow covered lawn.

The icicles finally made themselves into the Snow Queen’s crown from Narnia…

Back in the warmth, I finished my nature sketch, layering the paint and adding Sakura black archival ink. A bright and colourful record from my walk today.

Katherine Owen blogs at The Walking Sketchbook Inspiring everyone to be Creative

From Katherine’s About Page:

The Walking Sketchbook was founded in 2017 by Environmental Artist Katherine Owen. I am a self-taught illustrator and environmental artist living on the border of Wales. I love being creative and inspiring everyone to sketch or create.

I have worked for 17 years in the conservation sector with Woods and Trees. My passion is art and the environment we live in, and sharing this with others. Combining creativity in the landscape brings my two passions together.

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). All photos taken by Katherine Owen.

