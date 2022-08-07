Power

Yesterday we drove to Lake Roxburgh Village, crossed the Clutha River/Matau-Au via Roxburgh hydro dam, and walked up Commissioners Track to the Spillway viewing area (3rd pic). The noise of the water blasting down to the river below was loud and constant! Central Otago, New Zealand.

The first time we’ve walked this track and we had a great time, I’ll share a few photos soon.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

