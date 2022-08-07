A Fine Gorse Bush

We walked Commissioners Track yesterday, at East Roxburgh near the hydro dam. Lovely gorse flowers, shame it’s a very bad pest plant here in NZ! I have to admit though, the bright yellow flowers sure brighten up a winters day. And I took a pic of Nigel on a lower part of the track as we returned. Central Otago, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

“Gorse is considered by many to be New Zealand’s worst scrub weed. It was originally introduced to New Zealand as a hedge species, but now occupies large areas of hill-country, reducing the area available for grazing by livestock on pasture land. It is also causes severe competition with young forest trees, and makes access to forests difficult for pruning and thinning operations. Over summer, foliage of gorse can become quite dry, making gorse stands susceptible to fire. This creates risks of damage to forests and also houses in areas such as Wellington situated close to stands of gorse.”

~from a page on Gorse via Massey University, New Zealand

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)