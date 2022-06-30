Old Seedheads

Back online again.. the internet in our region has been out for well over 24 hours and it’s been so frustrating! Here’s a quick post which would’ve been my next one anyway.. and while ‘unconnected’ I’ve been preparing folders of images for future posts. These seedhead photos were taken 07 May 2022, i.e. autumn. Found at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Scary monster seedhead.. aargh!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

