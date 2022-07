Did these turn heads? I don’t know but they got my attention.

Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. 07 May 2022 (autumn).

The pics from yesterday’s Old Seedheads post were taken same place/time.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

I assume these are Miscanthus.

Pretty, and with delicate detail.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)