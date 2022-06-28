These photos were taken in autumn on 07 May 2022 in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Here’s a small selection of plants that feature some bright red in their autumn appearance.

First up is Fascicularia bicolor, the hardiest bromeliad in the world! When a rosette of leaves is about to flower the central part of the leaves turn bright red; the colour fades once flowering is finished. This native to coastal Chile grows on cliffs, trees, or in very well drained ground. Read more at this article

Sage/Salvia, Mexican border.

It reminds me of looking into an infinity room 🙂

Sage/Salvia, herb garden.

Papaver orientale or oriental poppy, herb garden.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)