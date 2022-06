Ranfurly, Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 12 and 13 March 2022. Painting signature: ‘Anne Neilson 05’; and an art deco gate across the street – the back yard of a fabulously restored art deco building. New Zealand. I’ll show you the photos of the main building in a separate post, it’s a beauty!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)