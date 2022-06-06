Art Deco 02

“The Centennial Milk Bar is the iconic art deco building in Ranfurly. In its heyday it was a bustling place serving hungry passengers from the trains and afternoon teas and icecreams to the locals.” ~from centralotagonz.com || Continuing Art Deco 01 that I posted yesterday, this is the main building that fronts the back yard I showed in that post.

These “Refreshment Rooms” are right next-door to what was the railway station, a nice building with a spacious lawn between the station and the town’s main street (photos to come).

Ranfurly, Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 12 March 2022.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

