Bright Summer Afternoon

These pics were taken at Bannerman Park, Gore on a bright afternoon in the height of summer.

Southland, New Zealand. 16 January 2022.

A nice mix of foliage colours.

All aglow!

Can’t resist taking a shot of the Gunnera.

A peek into the little woodland, the hosta collection well-lit today.

Deep pink flowers catching the light, and dark shade beyond. Eye-catching!

Nearby at the edge of the park we found glorious cinnamon-coloured growth on this Rhododendron pachysanthum.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)