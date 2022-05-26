Bright Summer Afternoon

These pics were taken at Bannerman Park, Gore on a bright afternoon in the height of summer.
Southland, New Zealand. 16 January 2022.
A nice mix of foliage colours.
All aglow!
Can’t resist taking a shot of the Gunnera.
A peek into the little woodland, the hosta collection well-lit today.
Deep pink flowers catching the light, and dark shade beyond. Eye-catching!
Nearby at the edge of the park we found glorious cinnamon-coloured growth on this Rhododendron pachysanthum.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
