Rhodo Trio

Lovely trio of contrasting foliage, all three plants are Rhododendrons! Bannerman Park in Gore has an important collection of cool-climate Rhododendrons which is still being expanded.. although I didn’t know that until I read it in a local paper a few days ago. These photos were taken by Nigel on the same afternoon as my photos from yesterdays post, same site and plants.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. 16 January 2022.

From the left: ~ R. pseudochrysanthum

~ R. orbiculare

~ R. pachysanthum

~ above the cinnamon-coloured foliage: R. sidereum

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)