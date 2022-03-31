View from Braids Hill

On 25 March we were heading home from Dunedin and I asked Nigel to pull in to an easily missed carpark at the bottom of this hill, then we walked up a way to a Beach Access walkway that I’ve seen many times before when we drove up the hill. It looks very inviting because you can see you’re heading into a ‘tunnel’ of bush. It didn’t disappoint! I took the photo of Nigel after we’d returned from our walk. The rest of the photos show the view from further along the track (after which we descended to the beach below). The beach itself is a long one called Brighton Beach and this suburb, of Dunedin, is called Ocean View. New Zealand.

The day was very bright so the photos vary depending on how camera/photographer responded and how I edited them afterward. The first two pics were taken by Nigel, last two by me.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

2 thoughts on “View from Braids Hill

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: