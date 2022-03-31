View from Braids Hill

On 25 March we were heading home from Dunedin and I asked Nigel to pull in to an easily missed carpark at the bottom of this hill, then we walked up a way to a Beach Access walkway that I’ve seen many times before when we drove up the hill. It looks very inviting because you can see you’re heading into a ‘tunnel’ of bush. It didn’t disappoint! I took the photo of Nigel after we’d returned from our walk. The rest of the photos show the view from further along the track (after which we descended to the beach below). The beach itself is a long one called Brighton Beach and this suburb, of Dunedin, is called Ocean View. New Zealand.

The day was very bright so the photos vary depending on how camera/photographer responded and how I edited them afterward. The first two pics were taken by Nigel, last two by me.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)