Autumn Splendour

I took this photo when we went for a local walk on 26 March. On the way back the late sunshine was really lighting up the foliage and I took the shot with my cellphone.. very pleased with the result. The tree is at the edge of a private property, a short distance further along our street. Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand.
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Fantastic color, Liz. Do you know what tree that is?
Had a quick check with Nigel, he says Cotinus! ~smokebush or smoketree 🙂 It was really bright when viewed with the sun behind the leaves but otherwise the leaf colour was quite flat/dull (I checked.. it only took a few steps). Sun behind the leaves made all the difference!
