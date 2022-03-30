Autumn Splendour

I took this photo when we went for a local walk on 26 March. On the way back the late sunshine was really lighting up the foliage and I took the shot with my cellphone.. very pleased with the result. The tree is at the edge of a private property, a short distance further along our street. Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

2 thoughts on “Autumn Splendour

Add yours

    1. Had a quick check with Nigel, he says Cotinus! ~smokebush or smoketree 🙂 It was really bright when viewed with the sun behind the leaves but otherwise the leaf colour was quite flat/dull (I checked.. it only took a few steps). Sun behind the leaves made all the difference!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: