Pink Eucalyptus

This pink blossom was a stunning sight as we walked up Braids Hill to the beach access walking path. I’ve noticed it before from the car while driving past and relished the opportunity to now spend time there and take photos, as did Nigel. Wonderful too, to see pink blossom in autumn! Ocean View, Dunedin, New Zealand. 25 March 2022.

~Nigel took photo 2; I took photos 1 and 3-5.

The bees were busy, spot the bee bum in the next photo!

Three bee bums all in a row in the next shot. 😀

Eucalyptus or ‘gum tree’.

Text by Liz; photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)