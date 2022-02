Graceful pine at Bannerman Park. Gore, Southland, New Zealand. 16 Jan 2022. Loved the glistening pine needles and the beautiful shadow pattern underneath the tree. Photos by Nigel.

And whatever your labors and aspirations in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams; it is still a beautiful world. ~from Desiderata

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)