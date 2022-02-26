Agapanthus in Late Sunshine

Agapanthus lit up by sunshine late yesterday in Invercargill, street near our motel.
Southland, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
New Zealand
Agapanthus lit up by sunshine late yesterday in Invercargill, street near our motel.
Southland, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Gorgeous! These were my late mother’s favourite flowers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sheree. They produce lovely flower heads and seed heads, and the white ones are also lovely! I’m guessing your mother would have had them in her garden? They spread around NZ far too easily unfortunately but that doesn’t stop me loving the flowers 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
She used to grow them (blue and white) in very large pots on the terrace, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a beautiful memory to cherish!
LikeLike