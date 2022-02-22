Red Revs Things Up

Red’s a favourite colour for many people and it’s long been a favourite of mine. These photos feature the colour red and are nearly all from Dunedin Botanic Garden, 18 January 2022 i.e. mid-summer in NZ. There’s one exception from Auckland, a beautiful photo I came across via Twitter and have permission to use here. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Colourful foliage by the upper carpark area.

Two photos of the red colour bed, near the main entrance.

Next photo from Auckland: “Someone rolled out the red carpet of pōhutukawa stamens at Auckland Botanic Gardens”. Gorgeous! Taken by Emma Bodley, Botanical Records and Conservation Specialist at Auckland Botanic Gardens. Twitter: @ebodley

Nigel took the next two, pōhutukawa stamens at Dunedin Botanic Garden.

These bright berries caught my eye.

Anyone know what it is? Big shrub or tree. Next photo shows the foliage.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz or as attributed; Exploring Colour (2022)

keyword: pohutukawa