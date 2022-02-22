Red Revs Things Up

Red’s a favourite colour for many people and it’s long been a favourite of mine. These photos feature the colour red and are nearly all from Dunedin Botanic Garden, 18 January 2022 i.e. mid-summer in NZ. There’s one exception from Auckland, a beautiful photo I came across via Twitter and have permission to use here. New Zealand.
Colourful foliage by the upper carpark area.
Two photos of the red colour bed, near the main entrance.
Next photo from Auckland: “Someone rolled out the red carpet of pōhutukawa stamens at Auckland Botanic Gardens”. Gorgeous! Taken by Emma Bodley, Botanical Records and Conservation Specialist at Auckland Botanic Gardens. Twitter: @ebodley
Nigel took the next two, pōhutukawa stamens at Dunedin Botanic Garden.
These bright berries caught my eye.
Anyone know what it is? Big shrub or tree. Next photo shows the foliage.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz or as attributed; Exploring Colour (2022)
keyword: pohutukawa
This is a red carpet any of us is permitted to walk on. 🙂
What a lovely thought Tanja! Everyone has the opportunity to walk on THIS red carpet! Thank you very much 🙂
Exactly. Nature treats each of us the same welcoming way.
Lovely red carpets and that red collection just shouts out “look at me!” Very nice!
Yes, that’s it exactly.. they sure do grab one’s attention! 😀
Lovely red.
I love the shot of warmth and brightness offered by RED!
That’s the kind of red carpet that interests me!
Yes! ~way more magic to a red carpet that falls from above rather than being “rolled out” 😀
