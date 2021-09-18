“..people are more than one thing. Everybody is a mixed bag. With that starting point, I can imagine a very different community from the harsh, conflict-laden one we’re presently creating for ourselves.”

~Bishop Jake Owensby, 17-Sep-21/blog.

Bp Jake is fourth Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Western Louisiana and published author of 5 books.

A photo from the post, I find the colours irresistible 🙂

Jake generally shares a weekly essay at his blog and the 17-Sep-21 post was one I’d like to share a link to; the essay both encourages and challenges, ideal for these difficult times when our communities are under so much pressure.

> Learning to Get Life Right <

We’re all still learning. And learning takes time.

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)