I was stunned to see this photo appear in my twitter feed recently, a Glistening-Green Tanager in the rain photographed in Ecuador Cloud Forest. I don’t recall seeing photos of this bird before and I was amazed by the vibrant green plumage ~and it looks so beautiful sitting on the mossy branch in the rain!

The photo was posted by Tony Jaramillo Photography via twitter:

@CFEXPEDITIONS Ecuadorian naturalist and Tour guide.

Website: Tony Photography by Antonio Jaramillo.

From a quick online search I found a page with good information and more photos.

Glistening-green Tanager

Photo Credit: Tony Jaramillo Photography

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021); photo by Tony Jaramillo