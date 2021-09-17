Glistening Green

I was stunned to see this photo appear in my twitter feed recently, a Glistening-Green Tanager in the rain photographed in Ecuador Cloud Forest. I don’t recall seeing photos of this bird before and I was amazed by the vibrant green plumage ~and it looks so beautiful sitting on the mossy branch in the rain!

The photo was posted by Tony Jaramillo Photography via twitter:
@CFEXPEDITIONS Ecuadorian naturalist and Tour guide.
Website: Tony Photography by Antonio Jaramillo.

From a quick online search I found a page with good information and more photos.

Glistening-green Tanager

Click on photo to enlarge.

Photo Credit: Tony Jaramillo Photography

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021); photo by Tony Jaramillo

14 thoughts on “Glistening Green

Add yours

  5. Wow. Colors seems so vivid and saturated in tropical area–the shades of bright green on that bird are incredible. I am always amazed to see photos of the colorful birds, insects, and amphibians that can be found in tropical regions. I remember being especially entranced by photos of Red-eyed Tree Frogs in National Geographic magazine when I was growing up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thanks Mike, I just can’t get over the awesomeness of this bird!! 🙂 I still haven’t forgotten the startling green of a recent dragonfly post of yours too, that was also amazing. Some greens in nature are astonishingly vibrant and I never expect ‘green’ to look so vivid!

      Like

      Reply

  7. The color is so vibrant it almost seems artificial: like the baby chicks that used to be turned pink, green, or blue at Easter time. (I think people finally stopped doing that, thank goodness.) The colors of tropical birds always amaze me, but I don’t remember seeing any solid colors other than yellow. This is amazing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. I suspect the full brilliance of the plumage shows up particularly well on a rainy day! I just don’t see how it could look any better than this, what an absolutely gorgeous little bird 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

