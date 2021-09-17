I was stunned to see this photo appear in my twitter feed recently, a Glistening-Green Tanager in the rain photographed in Ecuador Cloud Forest. I don’t recall seeing photos of this bird before and I was amazed by the vibrant green plumage ~and it looks so beautiful sitting on the mossy branch in the rain!
The photo was posted by Tony Jaramillo Photography via twitter:
@CFEXPEDITIONS Ecuadorian naturalist and Tour guide.
Website: Tony Photography by Antonio Jaramillo.
From a quick online search I found a page with good information and more photos.
Glistening-green Tanager
Photo Credit: Tony Jaramillo Photography
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021); photo by Tony Jaramillo
Spectacular!
Glad to know you think so too Michael!
Thanks 🙂
Now that is a green bird. I wonder how that particular hueing works amongst a cloud forest’s green. There’s always a new “WOW!” to be discovered it seems. WOW!
Very thankful for each and every Wow moment! 🙂
Many, many, many years ago I did a trip to Ecuador, but missed out on this guy. I’ll have to go back! What a fabulous bird.
Wouldn’t it be lovely to have the opportunity to return? Perhaps this tour guide could help you find the gorgeous green bird!
Wow
Definitely.. maybe the most intense natural green I’ve seen!
Wow. Colors seems so vivid and saturated in tropical area–the shades of bright green on that bird are incredible. I am always amazed to see photos of the colorful birds, insects, and amphibians that can be found in tropical regions. I remember being especially entranced by photos of Red-eyed Tree Frogs in National Geographic magazine when I was growing up.
Thanks Mike, I just can’t get over the awesomeness of this bird!! 🙂 I still haven’t forgotten the startling green of a recent dragonfly post of yours too, that was also amazing. Some greens in nature are astonishingly vibrant and I never expect ‘green’ to look so vivid!
Wow, absolutely stunning capture, the color is amazing!
Isn’t it? I was totally blown away by the beauty!
The color is so vibrant it almost seems artificial: like the baby chicks that used to be turned pink, green, or blue at Easter time. (I think people finally stopped doing that, thank goodness.) The colors of tropical birds always amaze me, but I don’t remember seeing any solid colors other than yellow. This is amazing.
I suspect the full brilliance of the plumage shows up particularly well on a rainy day! I just don’t see how it could look any better than this, what an absolutely gorgeous little bird 🙂
