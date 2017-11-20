With Jodi’s kind permission I’m sharing some of my favourite posts from her fantastic blog, of which you could say that I’m a devoted follower. If you enjoy beauty, art and inspiration (not to mention mouth-watering food recipes) then Jodi’s blog simply has it all! I feel honoured that Jodi so generously allows me to share her work.

Jodi McKinney at The Creative Life In Between

Jodi contributed a guest post in my Where and What is Beauty? series.

Four Seasons with Jodi

Autumn

I’m starting with Autumn because this recent post of Jodi’s prompted me to do ‘Four Seasons with Jodi’. It touched my heart…

Let the Rain Fall

I watched you as you sat proud and beautiful

while the rain fell on and around you.

You didn’t need

the sun to make you shine.

In fact,

you stood out even brighter in the cloudy drizzle.

And I was reminded

true beauty comes from within.

It can’t be soaked or drenched

or washed off.

It can’t be dampened or doused

by the storms of life.

Let the rain fall.

Let the storms crash.

And continue to shine

your authentic beautiful self.

Cheers & Hugs,

Jodi

Link for original post: Let the Rain Fall

Winter

Snowy Pines Watercolor

Is anything crazier or more unpredictable than the weather?!

Where I live, we went from record highs one week

to record lows the next.

From open windows and shorts and bare feet –

to snow flurries and wool socks and sweaters.

And one cold day I painted this winter scene

(inspired by a photo I saw that I cannot find credit for).

It’s funny how the cold scene

gives me a warm feeling.

Almost as crazy as the weather!

Cheers & Hugs,

Jodi

Link for original post: Snowy Pines Watercolor

Spring

A Brief Visit

Your visit is so brief….

but your memory lingers,

and it is ceremoniously revived

each Spring when you surprise me yet again.

Cheers & Hugs,

Jodi

Link for original post: A Brief Visit

Summer

A Bumble Bee Named Buzz

On the edge of a meadow lives a bumble bee named Buzz.

He lives near his aunt and his uncle and his cuz.

Aunt Sally, Uncle Sam, and Sherman they was.

They love Buzz more than any other in Americas.

Sherman and Buzz love to play and dance because

It is what all the bumble bees in the meadow does.

So if you see dancing bees and think your eyes are a fuzz,

don’t be surprised if it’s Sherman and Buzz.

Cheers & Hugs,

Jodi

Link for original post: A Bumble Bee Named Buzz

One of Jodi’s friends left a wonderful quote in the ‘comments’ on this post:

“The hum of bees is the voice of the garden”

– Elizabeth Lawrence

Buzz the bumble bee is one of many cute animal characters in Jodi’s newly published children’s book Klaus The Mouse

