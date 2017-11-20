With Jodi’s kind permission I’m sharing some of my favourite posts from her fantastic blog, of which you could say that I’m a devoted follower. If you enjoy beauty, art and inspiration (not to mention mouth-watering food recipes) then Jodi’s blog simply has it all! I feel honoured that Jodi so generously allows me to share her work.
Jodi McKinney at The Creative Life In Between
Jodi contributed a guest post in my Where and What is Beauty? series.
Four Seasons with Jodi
Autumn
I’m starting with Autumn because this recent post of Jodi’s prompted me to do ‘Four Seasons with Jodi’. It touched my heart…
Let the Rain Fall
I watched you as you sat proud and beautiful
while the rain fell on and around you.
You didn’t need
the sun to make you shine.
In fact,
you stood out even brighter in the cloudy drizzle.
And I was reminded
true beauty comes from within.
It can’t be soaked or drenched
or washed off.
It can’t be dampened or doused
by the storms of life.
Let the rain fall.
Let the storms crash.
And continue to shine
your authentic beautiful self.
Cheers & Hugs,
Jodi
Link for original post: Let the Rain Fall
Winter
Snowy Pines Watercolor
Is anything crazier or more unpredictable than the weather?!
Where I live, we went from record highs one week
to record lows the next.
From open windows and shorts and bare feet –
to snow flurries and wool socks and sweaters.
And one cold day I painted this winter scene
(inspired by a photo I saw that I cannot find credit for).
It’s funny how the cold scene
gives me a warm feeling.
Almost as crazy as the weather!
Cheers & Hugs,
Jodi
Link for original post: Snowy Pines Watercolor
Spring
A Brief Visit
Your visit is so brief….
but your memory lingers,
and it is ceremoniously revived
each Spring when you surprise me yet again.
Cheers & Hugs,
Jodi
Link for original post: A Brief Visit
Summer
A Bumble Bee Named Buzz
On the edge of a meadow lives a bumble bee named Buzz.
He lives near his aunt and his uncle and his cuz.
Aunt Sally, Uncle Sam, and Sherman they was.
They love Buzz more than any other in Americas.
Sherman and Buzz love to play and dance because
It is what all the bumble bees in the meadow does.
So if you see dancing bees and think your eyes are a fuzz,
don’t be surprised if it’s Sherman and Buzz.
Cheers & Hugs,
Jodi
Link for original post: A Bumble Bee Named Buzz
One of Jodi’s friends left a wonderful quote in the ‘comments’ on this post:
“The hum of bees is the voice of the garden”
– Elizabeth Lawrence
Buzz the bumble bee is one of many cute animal characters in Jodi’s newly published children’s book Klaus The Mouse
Wonderful and sweet!
LikeLike
Oh liz. You are surely the sweetest ever. What a wonderful walk through the Seasons on my blog. I am so humbled and honored by this beautiful post ☺️. Thank you sweet lady!! 💛
LikeLike