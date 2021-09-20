Bright Red Leaves, Dull Day

colours (red), natural phenomena, nature (plants), parks and gardens
Beautiful! Nice rich red. Looking forward to the autumn foliage here. (See, I learned to say “autumn” instead of “fall” to folks in the British English world! 😊🍁)
Thank you! Yes, we generally use ‘autumn’ here while being aware of ‘fall’ ~which Nigel tells me is the older word and was used back in the day in Britain. I asked him about growing up in England and he said they used “autumn” when he was a kid. 🙂
We are moving into fall in Michigan, and the trees are just starting to turn. I love the magic of seeing trees transformed.
Hoping it’s a good year for autumn colour for you Madeline!
Fabulous leaves – a good colour to brighten up any day! 🙂
Sometimes that bright red colour is everything I need!
