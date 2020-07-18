Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

Sleepy dog lapping up the warm sunshine this afternoon; today was fine and sunny but nevertheless it was a very chilly winter day. We called into Forum Cafe in Milton on our way home from Dunedin. Our first visit – mainly because I was curious to see the mural paintings by Alice Muir aka Alice Muiral, Artist/Decorator/Illustrator. The lovely lady at the cafe was so kind and showed me more paintings out the back. I didn’t wish to take photos today, a rest day for me but the paintings really brightened up the cafe for staff and visitors alike. For the record the food was lovely!
When we left we found this dozy dog outside and Nigel took photos.
Milton, Clutha District, New Zealand
What better model for what I assume is a Swanndri dog cover? Swanndri are an iconic New Zealand outdoor clothing brand – About page info at their website.
Dog briefly glanced up when I talked but quickly resumed the ‘doze’ pose.
My shadow sneaking into the picture!
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
These are wonderful shots, Liz. I love the bright colors in this image, including the turquoise water bowl and the orange in the background. The dog is cool in its fancy jacket and I like the way that it is lying in front of the menu board. Compositionally, I like the middle shot best, in part because your shadow adds some visual interest and helps to balance out the frame.
Me too – I like that middle shot because it amuses me that the dog is taking absolutely no notice of what your shadow is getting up to. 🙂
A brief glance of exasperation and then quite oblivious. Perhaps it’s used to tiresome onlookers!
Or maybe disappointed because you didn’t come bearing gifts (snacks or toys)!
Thanks! The first shot Nigel took had best detail so I cropped to the dog. The 2nd shot showed the cafe well and I only cropped a little. I couldn’t resist including the 3rd shot with my shadow creeping in alongside Nigel’s! Fortunately the dog had positioned itself well. It gave us a brief glance of exasperation, “Oh please.. the stuff I have to put up with” and was then supremely oblivious 🙂
