Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

Sleepy dog lapping up the warm sunshine this afternoon; today was fine and sunny but nevertheless it was a very chilly winter day. We called into Forum Cafe in Milton on our way home from Dunedin. Our first visit – mainly because I was curious to see the mural paintings by Alice Muir aka Alice Muiral, Artist/Decorator/Illustrator. The lovely lady at the cafe was so kind and showed me more paintings out the back. I didn’t wish to take photos today, a rest day for me but the paintings really brightened up the cafe for staff and visitors alike. For the record the food was lovely!

When we left we found this dozy dog outside and Nigel took photos.

Milton, Clutha District, New Zealand

What better model for what I assume is a Swanndri dog cover? Swanndri are an iconic New Zealand outdoor clothing brand – About page info at their website.

Dog briefly glanced up when I talked but quickly resumed the ‘doze’ pose.

My shadow sneaking into the picture!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)