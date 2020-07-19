Switzers Rd Cottage

Driving along Switzers Road I looked out my passenger window to see this rustic old stone cottage on the hillside below in a farm paddock. I wonder what tales those walls could tell? Is it an old shepherd’s hut, a farm worker’s hut, did a family ever live there? I’ll probably never know but it was a lovely surprise to see it!

This is the same road as the collie dog sculpture and the sheep by the Pomahaka River but earlier in the journey than those.

Photos taken by Nigel 14 July 2020.

Switzers Rd near Heriot, West Otago, New Zealand.



Click on ANY photo to enlarge



I watched as we drove around the curve of the hill and found another view-point where Nigel could pull over to get more photos of the cottage.

and a lovely panoramic view (click on the photo to enlarge)

fyi – satellite view

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel except for the last. Exploring Colour (2020)