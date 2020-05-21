A Very Dandy Dandelion

Found this photo on Twitter and I’m amazed at the determination of the dandelion.

“Botanical tenacity last week in the gardens! A pilon at the edge of a path ended up on top of a dandelion. Remarkably, the plant produced a 60cm tall stem to get its flower through the opening!” –Kevin Kavanagh, South Coast Gardens, Norfolk, Ontario, Canada

Links:    Twitter   |   Website

Small crop for a header photo on my main blog feed

tall_dandelion_kk_01

Here’s the original photo by Kevin Kavanagh:

tall_dandelion_kk_02

Link to the source tweet

Posted by Liz, photo by Kevin Kavanagh, used with permission
Exploring Colour (2020)

