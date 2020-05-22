Purple Hollyhock, Clyde NZ I took this hollyhock photo in Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand just a few days before we went into L4 lockdown, 22 March 2020. What a beauty! Click on photo to enlarge Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Purple Hollyhock, Clyde NZ” Add yours It is indeed gorgeous LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you Sheree, I’m glad you also like it! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
