In my last post Ap-peeling Bark, Robert Parker mentioned “… it just reminded me of peeling the loose bark, from the London planetrees in front of my grandparents’ house.”
I love getting personal anecdotes in comment-responses so I thought I’d go with the flow and post some London planetree images from Alexandra in Central Otago, New Zealand where the town maintains quite a few of these trees in pollarded form, as street trees. This is the same town that has a sundial, a clock on the hill, and plenty of
time thyme. In case you missed that post, it’s Time Distance and Love.
Photos taken by Nigel during various visits
London plane, London planetree, or hybrid plane is a Platanus hybrid
Click on any photo to enlarge
The first two photos were taken during our last visit, 22 March 2020
Next photo was taken 12 March 2017
and this was taken 02 May 2009
For us these trees are iconic of Alexandra, just like the clock on the hill.
Thanks for your mention of London planetrees Robert!
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Your London planetree (Platanus acerifolia) is a very close relative of our American sycamore (platanus occidentalis). We planted two of the latter in our garden in Nebraska and absolutely loved them. Here art two personal memories: https://krikitarts.wordpress.com/2014/12/23/saturated-sycamore/ and https://krikitarts.wordpress.com/2012/02/25/sun-and-snow-on-the-sycamore/.
Thank you!
Me again! Consider yourself invited to participate, if you’d like to, as a nominee for the Liebster Award as per the post I did a short while ago. It would sure be an interesting read if you were to decide to participate! link: https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2020/05/01/liebster-award/
They have such interesting colouring!
They do Candice! Intriguing.
