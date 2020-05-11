Ap-peeling Bark

Does this appeal?

New Zealand tree fuchsia, Fuchsia excorticata. Kōtukutuku.
Endemic to NZ.

Tree fuchsia has papery, orangish bark that peels off in strips. When we had our goats they loved to gobble the crispy, papery strips of bark.

Tree Fuchsia, Southland

Click on either photo to enlarge. Two different locations. Taken by Nigel

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

6 thoughts on “Ap-peeling Bark

Add yours

  1. It ap-peel-s to me. We have a paperbark maple that looks similar apart from the living part. Ours died two years ago and I haven’t removed it because the leaves may be gone but the peeling bark still appeals…and we can’t decide what should replace it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. That’s interesting Steve. I’d jazzed up these images to use in a tweet-response to a botanic gardens person (NZer) on twitter because they’d tweeted a paperbark maple – and I wanted to show the similar papery texture of our native fuchsia. Afterwards I decided to re-use the same images in this post 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: