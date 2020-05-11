Ap-peeling Bark

Does this appeal?

New Zealand tree fuchsia, Fuchsia excorticata. Kōtukutuku.

Endemic to NZ.

Tree fuchsia has papery, orangish bark that peels off in strips. When we had our goats they loved to gobble the crispy, papery strips of bark.

Tree Fuchsia, Southland

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)