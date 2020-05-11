Ap-peeling Bark

Does this appeal?
New Zealand tree fuchsia, Fuchsia excorticata. Kōtukutuku.
Endemic to NZ.
Tree fuchsia has papery, orangish bark that peels off in strips. When we had our goats they loved to gobble the crispy, papery strips of bark.
Tree Fuchsia, Southland
Click on either photo to enlarge. Two different locations. Taken by Nigel
It ap-peel-s to me. We have a paperbark maple that looks similar apart from the living part. Ours died two years ago and I haven’t removed it because the leaves may be gone but the peeling bark still appeals…and we can’t decide what should replace it.
That’s interesting Steve. I’d jazzed up these images to use in a tweet-response to a botanic gardens person (NZer) on twitter because they’d tweeted a paperbark maple – and I wanted to show the similar papery texture of our native fuchsia. Afterwards I decided to re-use the same images in this post 🙂
We both spell that “coincidence”. 🙂
Yes, true! But the same is not true of colour / color, which always grates a little bit because colour is dear to me 🙂
These are so iconic, and what an appropriate name–it’s like they’re trying to recover from a very bad sunburn!
Funny isn’t it? I couldn’t help thinking of the same thing 😉
