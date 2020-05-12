Distance

ophir_view_01
Distant view brought closer using the zoom lens. Central Otago on a bright afternoon, New Zealand. Taken 22 March 2020 (autumn in NZ). Near Ophir. Click on photo to enlarge

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: