Time Distance and Love

When love is all no shadows fall – the sunshine stays.
— inscribed on the sundial below.
The other side has this inscription …
Love gilds the hours unfolds the flowers of passing days.
The sundial is in the main public garden in Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. I found the stunning dahlia in a garden bed near the sundial. We visited Alexandra not long before lockdown started in NZ. Photos taken 22 March 2020
Alexandra is the main town in Central Otago. Hot in summer, cold in winter.
Alexandra is well known for the clock on the hill.. time apparently has great significance in this town – the clock is even lit up at night.
Just in case the sundial and the clock on the hill escape your notice, there’s another kind of
time thyme everywhere in Central Otago. Taken 27 Oct 2018
Wild thyme – it runs rampant. They even hold a Thyme Festival in Alexandra.
Arrived courtesy of the gold miners a long
thyme time ago 🙂
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Do you know the English folk song “Let no man steal your thyme?” In its lyrics the herb thyme is used as a symbol of a woman’s virginity, which the singer implores her to protect from men who would have their wicked way with her and then cast her aside. There are various versions around, but I like this one sung by Anne Briggs, who’s voice is very haunting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X65gkSVfJyM
I hadn’t heard of it before now!
I’ve been to Otago many times, but the central part only once, and briefly. It’s nice to see more of it!
Oh dear! You’ve missed a treat. ‘Central’ is dear to many of us for very good reason and especially so in autumn and spring with the beauty of vividly colourful foliage and hips in autumn and blossom in the spring. I hope you’ll be able to visit in person!
