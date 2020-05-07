Time Distance and Love

When love is all no shadows fall – the sunshine stays.

— inscribed on the sundial below.

The other side has this inscription …

Love gilds the hours unfolds the flowers of passing days.

The sundial is in the main public garden in Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. I found the stunning dahlia in a garden bed near the sundial. We visited Alexandra not long before lockdown started in NZ. Photos taken 22 March 2020

Alexandra is the main town in Central Otago. Hot in summer, cold in winter.

Alexandra is well known for the clock on the hill.. time apparently has great significance in this town – the clock is even lit up at night.

Just in case the sundial and the clock on the hill escape your notice, there’s another kind of time thyme everywhere in Central Otago. Taken 27 Oct 2018

Wild thyme – it runs rampant. They even hold a Thyme Festival in Alexandra.

Arrived courtesy of the gold miners a long thyme time ago 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)