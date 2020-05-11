New Zealand in the Spotlight

THREE THINGS !!!

First, if you’re interested in a rare opportunity to see a range of native New Zealand wildlife and plants – on a remote island that hardly anyone visits, unless associated with conservation work – then I have the blog for you to follow! I’ve done a shout-out for this lovely couple before but the Zoomology blog is an absolutely top-notch blog by experts. In summer 2018/19 Emma and Tom were volunteers for a couple of weeks on Whenua Hou Island and their work took them all over the island – during that time they observed and photographed a rich diversity of flora and fauna.

They were there in support of Kākāpō on the island. They’ve recently posted an introductory overview to this adventure and will continue posting more detail about specific species. I’ve received permission to share this Kākāpō photo and also here’s the link to their introductory post:

Click on photo to enlarge

Second,

Wendy – from a remote farm in the North Island of NZ – has responded to my 11 Liebster Award questions! She’s done a really fab post and I hope you’ll check it out. She’s a great lover of NZ flora and fauna and shared beautiful photos, as well as telling us more about her interesting life – native bush all round and she even gets to hear the song of the extremely rare bird called the kokako. Her and her OH started out living in a shack with no power, and over time built their own log home + developed their own power supply!

Third,

Newsflash: NZ starts moving down to Lockdown Level 2 … Hurray 🙂

— on Thursday this week.

Text by Liz, kakapo photo by Zoomology; Exploring Colour (2020)