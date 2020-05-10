Beware the Blue Dragon

I dared to sit on this blue dragon seat and lived to tell the tale!

My BLUE dragon was specially chosen for Ann Mackay (Suffolk UK, although Ann’s originally from Scotland). She is the second Liebster Award nominee who’s answered my questions!

Ann likes blue and purple. She also mentioned a family boat trip along Loch Ness – no sign of Nessie! Thought this might appeal… have you seen it before Ann?

In 2010 and 2011 Nigel and I travelled to the UK, both years, and we found this wonderful dragon in Alnwick Market Square, Northumberland. We call it the Viking Seat, others refer to it as a dragon, maybe it could pass for a sea serpent?

Ann has a gorgeous blog with weekly posts of beautiful flower photos. Well, usually flowers – occasionally other nature photos like foliage or seedheads.

Photos of beautiful Camassia flowers (blue-purple),

and Ann’s answers to my questions – at:

[link] Camassias: And Some Blog Love

Dragon Seat

Alnwick Market Square, Northumberland UK. —photos taken by Nigel, 2011

Click on any image to enlarge

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)