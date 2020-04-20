Pick Your Own: Corn Dog

From the Land Of Plenty where we pick ’em from the side of the road. Central Otago, New Zealand. Via Nigel 22 March 2020. bulrush, bullrush, cattail, cat tail. Click on photo to enlarge.

4 thoughts on “Pick Your Own: Corn Dog

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: