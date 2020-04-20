Pick Your Own: Corn Dog From the Land Of Plenty where we pick ’em from the side of the road. Central Otago, New Zealand. Via Nigel 22 March 2020. bulrush, bullrush, cattail, cat tail. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Pick Your Own: Corn Dog” Add yours 🙂 LikeLike Reply Haha! Yea! Almost hotdogs season! I’m so surprised they have these in NZ, I thought of them as a Midwest county fair kind of cuisine! 🙂 LikeLike Reply I’ll have a little mustard on that. 🙂 LikeLiked by 2 people Reply We take that with us in the car 😉 LikeLiked by 3 people Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
🙂
LikeLike
Haha! Yea! Almost hotdogs season!
I’m so surprised they have these in NZ, I thought of them as a Midwest county fair kind of cuisine! 🙂
LikeLike
I’ll have a little mustard on that. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
We take that with us in the car 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people