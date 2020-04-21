Gram loved all flowers and often said that “Flowers are God’s love made visible.”

The comment above was shared on a recent flower post of mine, from my dear American blog-friend Ellen (‘Gem’) who’s a grandmother herself and visits some of your blogs as well. She always has the right words! Ellen doesn’t have her own blog but I like to sometimes share her gems of wisdom here. Thank you Ellen, stay well my friend!

Some autumn flower photos taken by Nigel recently, during a local daily walk that took us back to the colchicum field, with ‘dahlian guards’ positioned along the fenceline.

Photos taken by Nigel 19 April 2020 (autumn in New Zealand)

Click on any photo to enlarge

This beautiful red dahlia was eye-catching!

Colchicum

From Michael Scandling [this link goes to his blog], taken from a comment he left at Mike Powell’s blog :

This enforced slowdown is a great opportunity for us to remember the joy of the simple things. Makes the whole thing feel a lot less enforced, when we do.

Thanks Michael, so true and worth repeating 🙂

Take care everybody. If you can, stay home and stay safe

Much love to you all from my little corner of the world

— Liz xx

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)