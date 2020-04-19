Stay Safe, Be Kind

Americans, I don’t understand you. If your country or state asks you to stay home for the good of yourself and your fellow Americans, what’s the problem? While your doctors and nurses battle it out on the front lines, is it too much to ask you to stay home? Given you’ve recorded over 700,000 Covid-19 cases and almost 40,000 deaths, isn’t that reason enough to sit it out for a while and ensure you don’t inadvertantly add to the problems in an already stressed system?
Stay safe, stay home and be kind
Click on photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz 22 March 2020
Hollyhock flower in Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand
The Washington Post, April 19, 2020 at 8:57 p.m. GMT+12
Conservative groups across the United States organized protests to local restrictions this weekend, even as the country surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday. […]
and this, among other points under ‘significant developments’ in the same article :
- Aerial snapshots of people flocking to a reopened beach in Jacksonville, Fla., made waves on the Internet on Saturday, spurring #FloridaMorons to trend on Twitter.
This last point made me laugh but it’s pretty tragic given the current crisis.
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Beautiful Hollyhock blossom, Liz. 🙂 Stay Safe, Be Smart should be the call from our leaders…we are clearly out of our depth and it is discouraging, disappointing, scary… that moron hashtag you mentioned is just one sad symptom.
Just to add a little bit more: that is why I close my blog posts with: Be well. Do good. Be kind. Create.
Not all Americans, or Liz, but way too many. This country was founded by people who broke out of tyranny and way too many found themselves smacked into the mold of those from whom they were fleeing. They became what they detested. It is an odd phenomenon that one tends to become what one detests if one is too overwhelmed by it for too long. They detested the meanness that victimized them and then adopted the role of the only thing that they saw that consistently won: meanness. These are the ones who feel they can do whatever the hell they want, and this “culture,“ if you want to call it that, is handed down through the generations. It is too much of a generality to say “they are ignorant“ but way too many of them are, and too many seem to revel in their ignorance. When they are presented with the facts, they call those facts “fake news.” Examining something closely takes effort, and it’s just too hard. Beer is much easier than thinking. It’s not all of us; it’s some of us. But some of us seems to amount to more than 40%. And that’s an awful lot. And that’s what you see. You do not see the decent ones of us, because we do not make headlines. Perhaps we are too decent. And by “too decent,” I don’t mean “mean” – I mean ineffective. The current incumbent did not cause this. He is a product of this. But he does fan the flame. And ignites new ones. And enjoys it. He has always been insane but has kept it somewhat masked. Now he is going visibly crazy. And way too many people hang on his every mean word. Sobering Sunday soliloquy.
Living here in Canada next to the US can sometimes be a bit stressful.
It’s an age of entitlement, part of the population feels they deserve more, and politicians that encourage anything that aids their own gain. I’m sure I’ve missed something but that’s the short version.
Although I understand their frustration – I don’t want to locked in either! – where is the sense of community, where are the Christian values that the American right normally espouses? Selfishness appears to be alive and well in the US, even while thousands of their fellow citizens are dying, although it’s worth remembering that many millions of Americans are don’t subscribe to the ideas and behaviours reported in the Washington Post. But one thing is clear to me – now is not the time to party
Take care, be safe, stay healthy!
I don’t understand them either, Liz. I feel that I am extremely lucky to be able to stay at home. Others don’t have that luxury and are risking their health to keep everything going for the rest of us. The least we can do is respect that and stay at home rather than increasing the burden on health and key workers. Hope you and Nigel are staying healthy!
We´re living in the age of stupidity, the era of populism. Maybe for this planet it would be the best we wipe out ourselves through egoism. Maybe mankind is the failing experiment of evolution.
