Stay Safe, Be Kind

Americans, I don’t understand you. If your country or state asks you to stay home for the good of yourself and your fellow Americans, what’s the problem? While your doctors and nurses battle it out on the front lines, is it too much to ask you to stay home? Given you’ve recorded over 700,000 Covid-19 cases and almost 40,000 deaths, isn’t that reason enough to sit it out for a while and ensure you don’t inadvertantly add to the problems in an already stressed system?

Stay safe, stay home and be kind



Click on photo to enlarge. Taken by Liz 22 March 2020

Hollyhock flower in Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand

The Washington Post, April 19, 2020 at 8:57 p.m. GMT+12

Conservative groups across the United States organized protests to local restrictions this weekend, even as the country surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday. […]



and this, among other points under ‘significant developments’ in the same article :

Aerial snapshots of people flocking to a reopened beach in Jacksonville, Fla., made waves on the Internet on Saturday, spurring #FloridaMorons to trend on Twitter.

This last point made me laugh but it’s pretty tragic given the current crisis.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)