Bright and Beautiful

The light in our passage at home died a couple of nights ago. I decided to take down the stained glass lightshade yesterday and give it a clean and got a new light bulb. What a stunning difference! I guess it was already fairly dusty when we moved in because we’ve never seen the colours so bright.

The previous occupants of our house were artists, one of them worked in stained glass. This is our favourite lightshade!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

