Small Keepsakes

After cleaning the stained glass lightshade I dealt with the mantelpiece I’ve been ignoring for ages! What a great opportunity to share with you some of the things that are special to us 🙂

At home in our Tapanui cottage. New Zealand.

This metal poppy art is above the fireplace. We bought it just before we sold our Invercargill house ~9 years ago and its been packed away all this time, till last year.

The heavy bear ornament is a treasure of Nigel’s from his long-ago cycle trip in Alaska. The ceramic goblet is mine, bought from a lovely shop Gone Potty in Dunedin, NZ.

The turquoise vase is Nigel’s, a Secret Santa gift received when he gave a talk at an event in the lead-up to Christmas a few years ago. The mondrian-style mug is mine, a ‘must have’ that I found in a shop – in Invercargill I think.

The green canvas is “The Butterfly Catcher” #2 by Anna Cull of Christchurch, NZ. I ordered it last year when Anna mentioned in a blog-post she was selling some pieces online via Trade Me. We both really like it (the butterfly catcher is chasing hearts). Anna’s blog is in the art cave. You can see a selection of colourful canvases by Anna in her 2016 blog-post: Creating brighter futures

Lastly, an ‘everything’ shot:

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)