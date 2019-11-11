Tale of a Tail

Sunday, while showing visitors around Central Otago we turned off the highway onto a side road and there was a peacock in all his glory raising beautiful tail feathers to great effect – in the middle of the road! It was like the show was just for us! We assumed there was a peahen somewhere nearby, invisible to us.

Photos taken by Nigel, 10 Nov 2019.

Fruitlands, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Wow.. such a surprise! He’d almost got his tail feathers fully displayed when we turned into the road. At that stage he was facing us and as we waited he achieved the full display, did some shakes, twirls and loud calls. As Nigel carefully moved the car forward he let his feathers down and in his own sweet time moved out of our way.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)