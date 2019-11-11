Best Little Cottage

This beautifully constructed stone cottage is in a place named Fruitlands in Central Otago, really lovely area. After navigating past the middle-of-the-road peacock we then drove on up the country lane until we reached this site, further up the hill. It’s a really captivating place.

Fruitlands, Central Otago, New Zealand.
Photos taken by Liz 10 Nov 2019.

Mitchells Cottage

Stone cottage built by John and Andrew Mitchell with stone masonry techniques learned from their father in the Shetland Islands. The cottage housed John and Jessie’s family of ten children. Andrew Mitchell remained unmarried.

The building project began in the 1880s and was completed in 1904.

mitchells_cottage_intro_01

mitchells_cottage_intro_02

mitchells_cottage_intro_03

mitchells_cottage_intro_04

The excellent information board – click on the photo to enlarge.

mitchells_cottage_intro_05

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

