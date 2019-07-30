Stuff, by Harold Davis

As George Carlin put it in one of his most memorable routines, a house is nothing but a pile of stuff with a cover on it. In contrast, I suppose a home might be something more important than the mere stuff in a house, having to do with where the heart is. Since a home is where the heart is, it is transportable: your home is where ever your family and those you love are.

In any case, love stuff or hate it, we all seem to gather it. Here are two photos, and one variation, of some of the stuff in my house, made with a macro lens on a black background of some of our stuff. The first image shows flowers from my garden that have been drying for a while, along with shells, lichen, a sea horse, and a blue jay feather I found on a walk the other day.

The next image is of a pile of elastic bands, specifically, rubber elastic bands used to keep hair under control. I’ve been telling Phyllis I would photograph these for years, and somehow she never believed I really would. Finally (far below) I made an LAB adjustment in Photoshop, by equalizing the L-channel, of the elastic band image, with somewhat surprising results.

Stuff was posted by Harold Davis on July 29, 2019. Link to original post

Harold Davis is very well-known, an American photographer and digital artist from Berkeley, California. He’s also written over twenty books and runs workshops.

Harold’s website and blog showcase his creative work and provide a huge body of information and resources. Website | Blog

I particularly enjoyed his recent blog-post Weaving with Light (very colourful)

When I started the “Where and What is Beauty?” guest-post series, Harold very kindly contributed the first guest post On Beauty and Art

I’ve also reblogged a few of his blog-posts and some individual images

Any writing or images by Harold Davis on my blog are here with his permission.

Posted by Liz Cowburn, Exploring Colour (2019)

