Poem by Damien B. Donnelly. Arranged and presented by Liz.



Last night you came calling

like a song to soften the shadows

and found me slipping in between

the silence and the slumber.



Last night you came calling

softly with your whispering words

that filled the longing, soft words

that settled upon my bed like a blanket

to sooth me. Last night, in the sweetened

stillness, you bent down from above,



from far away, from somewhere

beyond the silence and beckoned me

closer with your wisdom, whispering

words, softly like stars in the darkness,



like hope in the loneliness, welcome

words whispered which fell from your lips

and moved amid minds, warm words

that rested softly in between worlds

of sleep and seclusion, that found my ears,

that soothed my shoulders, that caressed

my chest like a breeze, a beautiful breeze,

a beautiful summer breeze that lets you breathe,

that finally enables you to breathe. Last night

you whispered from a world away and I awoke

all the lighter as the night gave way to day.



Whispered Words is a poem by Damien B. Donnelly

Damien has a wonderful blog at: Deuxiemepeau

Image Credits

The three beautiful moon images were taken by Petra Köster who blogs at: PEPIX

and were all from the same post: Mondnächte

Note: I edited all three images (cropped, resized)

The last image shows the seed pods of Honesty and another name for it is Moonwort. The association with the moon is reflected in its Latin name Lunaria aria (luna meaning moon). Taken by Robert Parker who blogs at: Waterlooseneca.com

— the Honesty photo was in Robert’s post: Walks Around The Finger Lakes which includes nine photos of Honesty. I’ve used this one before in: BW06: Honesty

Many thanks to Damien, Petra and Robert.

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

