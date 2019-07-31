Poem by Damien B. Donnelly. Arranged and presented by Liz.
Last night you came calling
like a song to soften the shadows
and found me slipping in between
the silence and the slumber.
Last night you came calling
softly with your whispering words
that filled the longing, soft words
that settled upon my bed like a blanket
to sooth me. Last night, in the sweetened
stillness, you bent down from above,
from far away, from somewhere
beyond the silence and beckoned me
closer with your wisdom, whispering
words, softly like stars in the darkness,
like hope in the loneliness, welcome
words whispered which fell from your lips
and moved amid minds, warm words
that rested softly in between worlds
of sleep and seclusion, that found my ears,
that soothed my shoulders, that caressed
my chest like a breeze, a beautiful breeze,
a beautiful summer breeze that lets you breathe,
that finally enables you to breathe. Last night
you whispered from a world away and I awoke
all the lighter as the night gave way to day.
Whispered Words is a poem by Damien B. Donnelly
Damien has a wonderful blog at: Deuxiemepeau
Image Credits
The three beautiful moon images were taken by Petra Köster who blogs at: PEPIX
and were all from the same post: Mondnächte
Note: I edited all three images (cropped, resized)
The last image shows the seed pods of Honesty and another name for it is Moonwort. The association with the moon is reflected in its Latin name Lunaria aria (luna meaning moon). Taken by Robert Parker who blogs at: Waterlooseneca.com
— the Honesty photo was in Robert’s post: Walks Around The Finger Lakes which includes nine photos of Honesty. I’ve used this one before in: BW06: Honesty
Many thanks to Damien, Petra and Robert.
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
