Well Versed Gems

Stones found in Southland, New Zealand. Then polished. Myriad of splendid colours and patterns. Beauty. Appreciation.. a special gift from one Southlander to another. Collecter to poet.

Sixteen polished stones.

Chosen with care and matched with verse. The poet is Kay McKenzie Cooke, the verse selected from her book Born to a Red-Headed Woman.

“It was interesting how much colours are used in your poems. And the colours often carry the emotional dimensions which are deep.” – TumbleStoneBlog

You can view the polished stones and verses at:

16 Gems – Stones for Poetry    — by TumbleStoneBlog

gemstones_crop
Small crop from the opening image

 

Kay McKenzie Cooke blogs at:   CUTTINGS

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

