Our Addiction to Synthetic Polymers

“Powerful illustrated story on the Guardian, about all of the plastic waste ever generated and where it’s gone… Meanwhile plastic production continues unabated and half of all the plastic made since 1950 was made in just the last 13 years.” Tweeted by Scion* June 25, 2019. [Link to the story below]

LINK:  to the illustrated story at the Guardian

Small extract…

Guardian_plastics

*Scion is a NZ Crown Reasearch Institute concerned with forestry, wood products and biomaterials. Twitter:  @scion_research

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

5 thoughts on “Our Addiction to Synthetic Polymers

      1. Yes, it seems extreme but the more we learn about our careless effect on the environment the truer this becomes. Whales choking to death on our refuse in the oceans is just the beginning it appears. Aside from activists and curiosity seekers not many else are showing much interest in this ever increasing calamity.

        1. In NZ we’re learning fast. Extreme weather in March eroded an old rubbish dump on our beautiful south island West Coast where the glaciers and rainforest are. Environmental, ecological, economic disaster – rubbish strewn through many kms of forest and river beaches. Truth hurts.

