Our Addiction to Synthetic Polymers

“Powerful illustrated story on the Guardian, about all of the plastic waste ever generated and where it’s gone… Meanwhile plastic production continues unabated and half of all the plastic made since 1950 was made in just the last 13 years.” Tweeted by Scion* June 25, 2019. [Link to the story below]
LINK: to the illustrated story at the Guardian
*Scion is a NZ Crown Reasearch Institute concerned with forestry, wood products and biomaterials. Twitter: @scion_research
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Thanks for this post Liz. I’m working on eliminating plastic from my life. Thanks to Steve for the eye opening video.
Sadly, plastic isn’t the only catastrophe we are imposing on Earth. I think this kind of hits it on the head.
Very graphic! Sadly we’ve engineered our own nightmare.
Yes, it seems extreme but the more we learn about our careless effect on the environment the truer this becomes. Whales choking to death on our refuse in the oceans is just the beginning it appears. Aside from activists and curiosity seekers not many else are showing much interest in this ever increasing calamity.
In NZ we’re learning fast. Extreme weather in March eroded an old rubbish dump on our beautiful south island West Coast where the glaciers and rainforest are. Environmental, ecological, economic disaster – rubbish strewn through many kms of forest and river beaches. Truth hurts.
