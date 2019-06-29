Our Addiction to Synthetic Polymers

“Powerful illustrated story on the Guardian, about all of the plastic waste ever generated and where it’s gone… Meanwhile plastic production continues unabated and half of all the plastic made since 1950 was made in just the last 13 years.” Tweeted by Scion* June 25, 2019. [Link to the story below]

LINK: to the illustrated story at the Guardian

Small extract…

*Scion is a NZ Crown Reasearch Institute concerned with forestry, wood products and biomaterials. Twitter: @scion_research



Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements